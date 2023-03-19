I believe in the power of opportunity and access to education. Communities with higher educational attainment rates tend to fare better across a variety of indicators. Education levels correlate with literacy, unemployment and household income statistics. Educational attainment is also strongly associated with health outcomes, including quality of life. Lower Columbia College provides that opportunity to generations of families within our community.

Access to an affordable and accessible education can seem out of reach for many. This is why, now more than ever, Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Fund is the tool our community needs to help students fulfill their dreams of careers that sustain families. The Student Success Fund allows counselors at LCC to award small emergency grants to students that are in jeopardy of dropping out or not graduating because they are short on funds needed for tuition, books, childcare, transportation, emergency housing, or tools and school supplies.

On behalf of Lower Columbia College, I would like to thank The Daily News and you, our tremendous community, for supporting the future of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties with the Students in Need campaign. Every dollar raised through the campaign will go to the LCC Student Success Fund.

Since launching the Student Success Fund in 2012, the LCC Foundation has distributed over $585,000 in emergency grants to help over 976 students in need. The average grant is around $600. These one-time grants have meant the difference between success and failure for many students who are either continuing their education or have become proud college graduates.

I am so grateful to the community for the incredible support of the Students in Need campaign over the last seven years. This year, The Daily News set a goal of $35,000 for its eighth annual campaign to support LCC’s Student Success Fund. Your gift, large or small, holds the potential to change a life and make an impact in your community for years to come.

Because of you, we are transforming lives through education. You can, too!