 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LeVine pick invites big questions
0 comments

LeVine pick invites big questions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial originally appeared in The Columbian. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

Competent government at the federal level is not a partisan issue. Nor is it a small one.

About 4,000 positions are political appointments that must be reviewed by an incoming administration, and more than 1,000 of those require Senate confirmation.

Cabinet appointments receive much attention from the media and the public, and often lead to contentious confirmation hearings. So do federal judges when positions come open.

But most federal appointees are buried deep within the machinery of government, where they play a role in a smooth-running administration. When an employer has a question about, say, required meal breaks for workers, they probably won't directly contact the U.S. Secretary of Labor; they will contact a career bureaucrat who is overseen by a lower-level appointee.

The scope of federal appointments is so broad that the government publishes a book listing all the positions. As NPR writes in an interesting article that reveals the mind-numbing complexity of the federal bureaucracy: "It's better known as the Plum Book because of its purple cover — and also probably because it's filled with plum jobs."

While most appointees go unnoticed, the selection of an assistant secretary of the Employment and Training Administration, within the U.S. Department of Labor, has drawn attention in Washington state. The Biden administration has picked Suzi LeVine, who most recently headed Washington's Employment Security Department.

LeVine had a tumultuous tenure in state government. The department was overwhelmed by unemployment claims as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy, with thousands of Washingtonians unable to receive much-needed payments. At the same time, the department paid out about $600 million in fraudulent claims that originated overseas.

Given that history, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, joined Washington's two other Republican congressional members in challenging the appointment. LeVine's "gross mismanagement of state taxpayer dollars is extremely concerning considering this new position puts her in charge of over $9 billion of taxpayer funds," they wrote in a letter to the administration.

The concerns are valid, and they rekindle questions about how LeVine ended up heading a state agency in the first place. She had experience with Microsoft and Expedia, but her primary qualification seemed to be as an effective fundraiser for the Democratic Party. She headed the department since being selected by Gov. Jay Inslee in July 2018.

Federal appointments often are patronage positions, with candidates being rewarded for supporting a candidate. Don Benton, a former state senator from Southwest Washington, headed the U.S. Selective Service System through most of the Trump administration, despite having no qualifications other than being an early supporter of Trump's candidacy.

The Employment and Training Administration, which has about 1,000 employees, is more consequential. It should have leaders with a proven record of effective management, not a stormy reign as the head of a state agency.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Hypocrisy

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler stated that President Trump “acted against his oath of office,” therefore she voted to impeach him.

Letters

Letters: Not in the book

How could a person running for our president use such comments about women? Remember "Just grab them by the _____?"

Letters

Letters: Backpedaling

"There's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months." Gee, that's not what Joe Biden was saying on …

Letters

Letters: A caring facility

I want to take this opportunity to thank Peace Health St John Medical Center on the great job they are doing administering the COVID-19 vaccin…

Letters

Letters: Similarities

After watching the Impeachment trial, I hope our students are being taught the "Rise and Fall of the Third Reich." The similarities between Ad…

Letters

Letters: Un-American

Recently, E. Donald Cullen wrote a paid advertising piece, sent to The Daily News, that strongly criticized the actions of Jaime Herrera Beutl…

Letters

Letters: Beer Hall Putsch

So what sort of government would prevail in the United States if former President Trump and the Republican Party had successfully swept aside …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News