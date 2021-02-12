LeVine pick invites big questions

While most appointees go unnoticed, the selection of an assistant secretary of the Employment and Training Administration, within the U.S. Department of Labor, has drawn attention in Washington state. The Biden administration has picked Suzi LeVine, who most recently headed Washington's Employment Security Department.

LeVine had a tumultuous tenure in state government. The department was overwhelmed by unemployment claims as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy, with thousands of Washingtonians unable to receive much-needed payments. At the same time, the department paid out about $600 million in fraudulent claims that originated overseas.

Given that history, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, joined Washington's two other Republican congressional members in challenging the appointment. LeVine's "gross mismanagement of state taxpayer dollars is extremely concerning considering this new position puts her in charge of over $9 billion of taxpayer funds," they wrote in a letter to the administration.

The concerns are valid, and they rekindle questions about how LeVine ended up heading a state agency in the first place. She had experience with Microsoft and Expedia, but her primary qualification seemed to be as an effective fundraiser for the Democratic Party. She headed the department since being selected by Gov. Jay Inslee in July 2018.