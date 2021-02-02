 Skip to main content
Wiitala and Haas: We need your help
Over the past 10 months, the kids in our communities have missed out on in-person school, sports and traditional activities that are formative in their lives. Now that the transition of students back to school is increasing, we need your help, more than ever, to get more kids in school.

The collective health of our community, which includes the number of active COVID-19 cases and other metrics, determines how many students can attend in person, and when sports and other activities can resume. Our community can help by wearing face coverings when out in public, maintaining six feet of distance from other people and by maintaining good hand washing habits. We also can help by limiting social gatherings to safe numbers and staying home when sick. These simple things can reduce the transmission rates and allow our students to continue returning to in-person learning.

As our staff works hard to restore what has been lost for our kids, we are asking you to help. Join us as we launch a promotion to get more kids in school, where our students will take part in a colorful and clever ad campaign to remind our community how to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

It is our hope that direct messaging from our students will spur the passion and pride this community holds for its kids. We all know the residents of Cowlitz County rally to support children, especially in times of need, and this is no different. They need you to back them now more than ever. Let’s keep this momentum moving forward and support our children.

Let us all rise to the challenge and practice good personal safety habits to get and keep our schools open.

Don Wiitala

President, Longview School Board

Mike Haas

President, Kelso School Board

