Wiitala and Haas: We need your help

Over the past 10 months, the kids in our communities have missed out on in-person school, sports and traditional activities that are formative in their lives. Now that the transition of students back to school is increasing, we need your help, more than ever, to get more kids in school.

The collective health of our community, which includes the number of active COVID-19 cases and other metrics, determines how many students can attend in person, and when sports and other activities can resume. Our community can help by wearing face coverings when out in public, maintaining six feet of distance from other people and by maintaining good hand washing habits. We also can help by limiting social gatherings to safe numbers and staying home when sick. These simple things can reduce the transmission rates and allow our students to continue returning to in-person learning.

As our staff works hard to restore what has been lost for our kids, we are asking you to help. Join us as we launch a promotion to get more kids in school, where our students will take part in a colorful and clever ad campaign to remind our community how to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.