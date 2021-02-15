Weber: Happy birthday, Longview

In Longview, Feb. 14 is a special day. that was the day of the special election in 1924 in which voters choose to "incorporate," setting up official city limits and electing a City Council and mayors.

Before then we were a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Long-Bell Lumber Company. But, of course, the city was growing pretty fast and the company was anxious to have taxes collected to provide fire protection, police protection, roads, parks and city utilities. Eventually R.A. Long gave the city its own library (1928). The Longview Public Service Company ran a fleet of buses out of its headquarters in today's Renaud Electric building on Vandercook Way. It remained privately owned until the late 1970s when the city acquired the remaining single-vehicle system.