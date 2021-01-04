 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waitkus: Not a happy new year

Waitkus: Not a happy new year

{{featured_button_text}}

Not a happy new year

Let me tell you why this year will be worse than last year.

They first gave some of you $1,200, six months later they might give you 600 of your tax dollars back. In the same year, they got a $40K raise, at your expense.

They stole your money and your livelihood. They stole your children's education and future. They stole your history and now they are coming to steal your freedoms.

Is this somehow OK with Americans? Because it's not OK with me.

So, to review, President Trump did not cause or support these lockdowns, your governors, mayors and local officials did. Make sure you hold the right people responsible for your current life issues and problems.

We deserve the government we elect. Get involved in your life.

Stephen Waitkus

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Sadly commonplace

The Dec. 29 wreck on Holcomb Road outside Kelso came as no surprise to the residents on this rural road. Having lived on this road for 23 year…

Letters

Letters: Safety for all

A recent anti-mask letter to the editor missed the point. The premise was masks aren’t effective because they don’t block cigarette smoke mole…

Letters

Letters: What protection?

I received a letter dated Dec. 16 from representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. It said, "Please know that I'll work to protect the integrity of …

Letters

Letters: Not a care

Millions of United States citizens have tested positive for COVID. Thousands have died from COVID. Thousands have lost jobs and incomes. Thous…

Letters

Letters: Grateful for this year

Each year at this time people are asked to list the things they are grateful for. Well, for me, I’m grateful for all the Second Amendment defe…

Letters

Letters: Warped out

It looks like operation warp speed warped out. Is this the loser getting back at the people?

Letters

Letters: Valuing human life

I am writing in support of Gov. Jay Inslee and his efforts to save lives in Washington. Thanks to Inslee’s measures, Washington state has done…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News