Waitkus: Not a happy new year

Not a happy new year

Let me tell you why this year will be worse than last year.

They first gave some of you $1,200, six months later they might give you 600 of your tax dollars back. In the same year, they got a $40K raise, at your expense.

They stole your money and your livelihood. They stole your children's education and future. They stole your history and now they are coming to steal your freedoms.

Is this somehow OK with Americans? Because it's not OK with me.

So, to review, President Trump did not cause or support these lockdowns, your governors, mayors and local officials did. Make sure you hold the right people responsible for your current life issues and problems.

We deserve the government we elect. Get involved in your life.

Stephen Waitkus

Kelso