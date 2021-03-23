Vinnard: Truth still matters

When did honesty, proof and truth become irrelevant? People used to have a disagreement, discuss it civilly, learn more, and admit they were misinformed. Honesty mattered; evidence and truth mattered. Now, most people seem to care less. No amount of proof or honesty from trustworthy sources will make them think anything differently. No matter the subject, people always will disagree. That won't change, but how we handle it can.

Right now, Northwest Innovation Works (NWIW), a Chinese government majority owned company, has tried to take advantage of the people of Kalama and Cowlitz County, and rather than trust the honest, truthful people who don't have anything to gain, many are putting their faith in those who would say anything to reap the profits with none of the risks, been proven to lie or "bend" the truth to sound better than reality.

We need more, and better wage jobs, but this is not the way. It's OUR health, OUR rivers, OUR paradise on the line. They'll benefit from our loss. How is that best for us? Does truth matter to you?

Jennifer Vinnard

Kalama