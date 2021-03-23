 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vinnard: Truth still matters

Vinnard: Truth still matters

{{featured_button_text}}

When did honesty, proof and truth become irrelevant? People used to have a disagreement, discuss it civilly, learn more, and admit they were misinformed. Honesty mattered; evidence and truth mattered. Now, most people seem to care less. No amount of proof or honesty from trustworthy sources will make them think anything differently. No matter the subject, people always will disagree. That won't change, but how we handle it can.

Right now, Northwest Innovation Works (NWIW), a Chinese government majority owned company, has tried to take advantage of the people of Kalama and Cowlitz County, and rather than trust the honest, truthful people who don't have anything to gain, many are putting their faith in those who would say anything to reap the profits with none of the risks, been proven to lie or "bend" the truth to sound better than reality.

We need more, and better wage jobs, but this is not the way. It's OUR health, OUR rivers, OUR paradise on the line. They'll benefit from our loss. How is that best for us? Does truth matter to you?

Jennifer Vinnard

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: We're out here

Are there still a few of the American citizenry who put the sanctity of unborn life ahead of accepting the consequences of the rhetoric from a…

Letters

Letters: Fifty years

I think the three-day July 4 celebration didn't come into being until 1973 to mark Longview's 50 years as a city, not the 70 years quoted in t…

Letters

Letters: Four words

I'm going to share four very familiar words with you. So simple, yet they are vital to every person every day.

Letters

Letters: What you get

A recent letter writer suggested that Democrats are to blame for a 30 cent per gallon rise in the price of gasoline.

Letters

Letters: Go to sleep

With recent hypersensitivities in the news, political correctness, cancel culture and being "woke," I wish everyone would just go back to sleep.

Letters

Letters: Science-based reasons

A study published last week in the “Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases” found that a distance of three feet is just as effective as six f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News