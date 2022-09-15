Ullmann: Tucker has earned our trust

When trust is broken with an elected leader, it's up to us to change the leadership to someone we can trust. Dana Tucker is that person. It takes courage to stand up for what is right. It takes even more courage to speak up to expose an uncomfortable truth. People who do so should be considered heroes and Dana Tucker is one of those heroes. She stood for truth and accountability when it mattered most. Her intelligence, resiliency, and strength have allowed her to persevere as a successful medicolegal death investigator and chief deputy coroner in Lewis County. She has the trust of dozens of coroners, forensic pathologists, and medical examiners from across the state. She has the trust of our sheriff, and so many others in law enforcement.