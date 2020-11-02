Torgerson: Just wear a mask

This afternoon (Oct. 30), I rode my bike up to the Washington Way/15th Ave intersection. A group of GOP supporters were there waving signs. I saw one out of about a dozen wearing a mask. I asked them if they didn't care about protecting other people. One woman, waving a Trump sign asked, "Do you want me to cough on you?"

I can see some people supporting Trump, possibly on abortion or the economy, but on mask wearing, to take political advice on what is a medical issue, shows a high level of naivete and/or gullibility. Scientific evidence continues to pile up showing that while a mask does not insure absolute protection against COVID-19, it is one of the best tools we have to curb the spread.

If a person doesn't believe he or she needs the protection of a mask, at least wear one out of concern for others since it has been proved that a person can have the virus without knowing it and thus be spreading it.

Carl Torgerson

Longview