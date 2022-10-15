Thomas: Davidson has what it takes

It takes a special person to be a coroner. Those qualities include an inquisitive mind, education, compassion mixed with professionalism, a willingness to be available whenever necessary and a well-organized presence.

Tim Davidson possess all of those qualities as well as 22 years of investigative experience.

Tim worked diligently to provide this county with a state of the art facility. He continues to research funds to purchase the excellent tools to ensure all investigations will be performed efficiently and timely.

Tim has the respect of the local law enforcement and an experienced working relationship.

During his tenure as coroner, he has handled more than 12,000 cases with not one complaint from a family member.

Ask yourself this, “If I were interviewing a person for this position, wouldn’t I want the most experienced compassionate investigator I could find?” Well folks that person is Tim Davidson.

Don’t let the office regress and fall under chaotic management.

Retain Tim Davidson and maintain the level of compassionate professional organized services you have come to expect.

Sheila Thomas

Kalama