Steppert: Perez represents our values

The oath of office members of Congress take begins as follows: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States...” The words, “support and defend” should be on the lips of every voting member of our Third Congressional District. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who is running for Congress, has promised she will support and defend our constitution and democracy. That’s why I’m supporting her candidacy. She’s honest, law abiding, supports the working class and small rural communities, is an advocate for reproductive rights, affordable child care, increased pay for police officers, American manufacturing, environmental stewardship, and reduction of prescription drug and health care costs. She is the only candidate who represents the values, vision and concerns of our district.