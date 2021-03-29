Steppert: Missed opportunities

For years, the state of Wyoming has enjoyed the benefits of being a fossil fuel rich state — oil, gas, and coal. It paid the bills, and even more — good-paying jobs, excellent schools, $22 million aquatic center in a town of 2,000, healthy, revenue rich budgets, for state and local municipalities, and a bright, promising future. Now, the state is on the brink of financial ruin. With fossil fuels on the way out, the state is attempting to diversity and reinvent itself. (Information comes from Sightline Institute article).

Some are saying, "We should have been diversifying for years." A former Cheyenne resident, who now teaches at Yale said, "In times past, we could get by on coal, oil, gas production, but those are not attractive markets any longer."

I see some parallels with Wyoming and Cowliz County. For years, our county has been putting "all their eggs in one basket" — fossil fuels. Every proposed industry or project that has been considered, is fossil fuel related. Wonder how many opportunities have been missed without a vision and pursuit of diversity — alternate, clean ways of bringing new energy and industry to our economy and community. We desperately need the will and leadership to make this happen.

John Steppert

Longview