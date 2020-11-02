Spring: A simple choice

I notice the election ballots went out Oct. 16.

The choice should be simple. We will have one nation under God with President Donald Trump or one nation under the devil Joe Biden.

If you want a decent, prosperous, safe country, you will vote for our present president and vice president. If you want anarchy, no borders, no jobs, everyone on welfare, socialism, communism, billionaires to trillionaires, permanent COVID-19 lockdowns, loss of gun rights and destruction of this country forever, you will vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This is the most important election in more than 100 years. Please don't blow it.

Ken Spring

Longview