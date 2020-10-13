 Skip to main content
Siipola: Finn must win

A very important election is upon us in Cowlitz County. After four years of Arne Mortensen costing county taxpayers about $400,000 in salary and benefits, our county is stuck with a commissioner who only cares about his political theories and agenda and not about us.

I ran for county commissioner because I believe our county has tremendous assets, starting out with our citizens. Families want the best for their children and they want to raise them in a great place. Cowlitz County is that place.

I’m wholeheartedly supporting Will Finn. He will represent all of us. He has done a great job in Woodland and he understands the importance of developing relationships that will build our economy, including our cities. He is reaching out to our ports and is talking about a positive future, where everyone is treated with dignity. He is the new generation we need at this moment. Cowlitz County is my home. Will Finn represents a new generation of leaders. We need him as our next District 1 commissioner.

Rosemary Siipola

Kalama

