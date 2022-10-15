 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Schmaltz: Educate yourself before voting

Before voting this November, I strongly recommend watching the PBS production "Earth Emergency." Google "PBS Earth Emergency."

Jim Schmaltz

Kelso

