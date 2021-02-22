Roman: Is it worth it?

I often find myself shifting through the various Facebook posts of people who live in the Cowlitz County area, and I think, whatever happened to unity. I've seen it all, and I have to say, this situation has gotten way out of hand.

As a foreigner myself, and a newcomer to the area, I hear stories of what Cowlitz County used to be: a community where people of every background could share ideas freely without the fear of becoming a target. But over the last year, I have seen people from both sides of the spectrum insult, offend and slander their neighbors. How has this area become so divided?

I want to ask openly: Is it worth it? Is it worth destroying your relationship with your neighbors just because of their opinions? What does this say of us as a community? Do we really want to be known as a community that has two sides, or a community where we can all understand our differences?

Alfredo Roman

Castle Rock