Peters: Check your GPS

I was somewhat perplexed by the letter from Art Birkmeyer in the Feb. 11 edition of The Daily News.

It seems to me that the burning of many of our cities last summer by black-clad thugs, who also attacked and even murdered innocent bystanders, is much more representative of the tactics used by the Nazis than anything done by former President Trump or his supporters, with the exception of the Capitol breach. Throw in censorship by big tech and the mainstream media and perhaps we should be concerned that the real threat to our democracy may be coming from an entirely different direction. Maybe Birkmeyer should check his GPS. He may be in Venezuela after all.

John Peters

Longview

