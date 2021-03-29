 Skip to main content
Paulson: Get it together

Paulson: Get it together

In response to today's (March 27) news of a child care worker being charged with child molestation and rape, what in God's name is wrong with this county? Our kids were not safe with us so you take them away and cause all kinds of emotional and mental damages. Now, we all are supposed to believe that we needed our kids taken away when the very people that have are now coming to light with charges such as this day's headlines?

Wow, Cowlitz County is just where i want to live with my children ....NOT.

Get it together Cowlitz County.

April Paulson

Kelso

