There were many things I missed during Donald Trump’s presidency, honesty and respect for others, most.

Considering his narcissism, no talk of a presidential library surprises me. Did he think his bullying and manipulation would by hook or crook keep him in office and lead to eventual coronation?

Maybe neither he nor his supporters could read. I did hear that he owned two books. Was he so busy with golf, self-promotion and degrading others that he had only colored in one.?

Richard Nau

Longview