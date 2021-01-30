 Skip to main content
Mumford: Listen in

Mumford: Listen in

United States senators took an oath on Tuesday (Jan. 26) to ensure “impartial justice” as jurors in the impeachment trial.

So, I would advise everyone to actually see/hear/read the actual testimony (not the media's take). That way you can honestly see if trial by jury is really working in this country.

Today (Jan. 26), the Senate denied an attempt to dismiss the trial. This is often a move that is made by defense attorneys in "common" trials. It failed. The next step is to go forward. Arguing that it isn't constitutional to indict a past president is a matter for the Supreme Court to decide, not the Senate. Arguments that it will further divide the country are not relevant in a trial. In "common" trials attorneys would be laughed at to say that the charges need to be thrown out because the client's friends would be more upset to proceed. It boils down to this: Let's see what an "impartial justice" looks like from the very people we elect to do their jobs.

Robert Mumford

Longview

