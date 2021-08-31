Moore: Homeless treated like animals

Longview is unique and beautiful. I love it. I'm a hurricane refugee off the Gulf Coast last year. I had to pay off a lease down there, and I still fight old Katrina injuries as a longshoreman.

Insurance is mandatory at the only shelter here. I have more than $10,000 in bills including $100++ per diem room and board. $400++ per whack for blood pressure checks and hurricane counseling. The insurance company kicked it out as fraud. No training, credentials, or worse; no LCC diplomas to be found there.

I had to cook for crowds, help critically ill patients, and tend to other tasks as well. The food is horrendous "homeless" cuisine. I helped to unload grocery trucks at the jail this year, and their inmate food far surpasses what the helpless, sick, homeless, and people with catastrophic crises in their lives receive.

Promise Church is the only one to help feed these vulnerable folks and let them camp out. Please remember that anyone can lose their homes, jobs, health, and thank you.

Joanne Moore

Longview

