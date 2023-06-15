We can prevent gun violence

Like many of you, we learned of the deaths in a home in Kelso. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims’ loved ones.

Gun deaths are a complex issue, but everyone can do something to prevent them. Deadly violence is not happening only to other people. Everyone is affected when people in our community are harmed.

Anyone can reach out to Emergency Support Shelter if they are in danger, need support or are worried about a friend or family member who may be experiencing domestic violence, sexual abuse or other crimes. Our services are free and confidential. Our Crime Victim Advocacy Program supports anyone impacted by homicide so please don’t hesitate to reach out. If you’d like support, advocacy and resources or are interested in volunteering please call 360-425-1176 or text 360-726-1003.

Sarah Hancock

Executive Director, Emergency Support Shelter

Kelso street dept. does great work

I am in love with the city of Kelso street department. As I write this letter I can hear them on the road in front of my house filling the many, long cracks in the road. I know they have so much to take care of and really appreciate that they understand the importance of keeping our hillside community geologically stable.

Many thanks to the crew that did the job so nicely.

Tamara Kost

Kelso

Gender vs. ‘biological gender’

Is transgenderism a cult? Consider this: Gender is determined by chromosomes (xx or xy). Transgenderism believers claim “gender” is different than “biological gender.”

“Gender” is a social construct (not a biological fact) therefore one can self-identify their “gender.” However, if a person self-identifies differently than their biological gender —or what physicians call a person’s sex — and the person takes hormone therapy, or has surgery, their chromosomes haven’t changed.

Believers in transgenderism, arguing “gender” is not “biological gender,” self-identify as something other than their “biological gender,” then turn around and demand their self-identified gender be equated to the “biological gender” they now pretend to be.

They ask us to believe that “biological gender” and “gender” are different yet the same. Thus transgender females can compete in sports with biological females.

Encyclopedia Britannica defines cult as a small group devoted to a person, idea or philosophy, often applied to a religious movement that exists in some degree of tension with the dominant religious or cultural inclination of a society.

If transgenderism is a religious cult, then the Constitution prohibits government mandating nonbelievers participate in transgenderism.

Bob Myers

Longview

Services are filling a need

I was pleased to see two new services recently: A place where homeless people can go to take a shower in Longview, and a Vancouver furniture store where people can furnish their home for $100. It is so heartwarming for me to see that someone sees a need and fills it. What a concept!

Dorothy Hanson

Longview

Zito article was absolutely right

Thumbs up for the column “The Unspeakable Stupidity of Devaluing Hard Work” by Selena Zito.

And kudos to Mike Rowe for speaking out on this issue.

Cheryl Rowe

Longview