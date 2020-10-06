McCrady: Two Takkos?

The recent barrage of negative advertising against Sen. Dean Takko is making me wonder if maybe there are TWO Dean Takkos. Because the Dean Takko I know is highly respected in the Legislature as a tireless fighter for Cowlitz County and the rest of the 19th Legislative District.

As a legislator, Takko has secured nearly $100 million for projects in the 19th District. When this year’s session ended in March, the supplemental Capital Budget included new funds for a wide range of local projects, including the Longview Police Department Range and Training, Tam O’Shanter park upgrades, R.A. Long Park, and the Community House on Broadway to purchase another building and upgrade its kitchen.

These projects not only are important because of what they provide our community once they’re finished, but they also are important because they provide local jobs at a time the economy is suffering from the pandemic.

We need Sen. Takko’s seniority and experience working with both sides of the aisle representing us in Olympia.

Please vote for Dean Takko.

Melinda McCrady

Longview