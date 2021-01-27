McCorkle: Reach out together

I am fairly certain that we can all agree that 2020 was a "bad" year. With a global pandemic, rising unemployment and vast political unrest, we have found ourselves tested time and again.

We now have 300-plus new days ahead. I pray every day we can find the one thing we have been missing for so long. Hope. Hope for better days and for rising compassion and strength to overcome our challenges.

Let's join together. Find common ground. Perhaps I'm wearing my rosy glasses today, but I don't think so. We can do it.

Hope is out there. Let's grab it with both hands.

Thank you.

Brenda McCorkle

Castle Rock