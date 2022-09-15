Mason: Compassion is in short supply

Calls for compassion are embedded in most religions, including Christianity.
Andre Stepankowsky reminded us of this in his outstanding Sep. 7 column. However, we regularly hear people complaining about immigrants and homeless people as well as women seeking abortions.
"A shortage of compassion is contributing to the divisions that threaten our Democracy. And the fault lies not just with our politicians but within ourselves. Democratic government depends on the wisdom and compassion of its citizens." Very well said, Andre.
Joan Mason
Longview