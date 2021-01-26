 Skip to main content
Martello: Look to the birds

Martello: Look to the birds

We could learn a lot from birds. I feed the blue jays every morning with no-salt peanuts. They know when I'm around and will send out a scout to make sure the area is safe. When the scout feels it is safe, the singing starts and the other blue jays come flying over.

These are intelligent birds.

Now, how can we learn from them? They don't push or shove, they are kind, they share, they have patience, they are self-disciplined and have perseverance and they love to sing.

Yes, I believe we can learn a lot from them.

"The fowls of heaven live the merriest lives of all creatures; they sing among the branches." Matthew Henry

Neil Martello 

Kelso 

