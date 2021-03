Across the lower 48 states, gray wolves are in dire straits. In Wisconsin, 216 gray wolves were just hunted and killed in less than 60 hours.

Idaho currently is weighing legislation that would remove most wolf hunting regulations, with a goal to kill two-thirds of the state's wolf population.

In Montana, legislators are considering legislation that would allow wolves to be hunted year-round and reimburse hunters for killing wolves.

Lisa Lybarger

Kalama