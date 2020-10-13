Lindstrom: Vote Weber

As a fellow Rotarian and a violinist with the local symphony, I've known Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber for nearly 30 years.

He has faithfully served our community in many roles, both as a public servant and a teacher at R.A. Long High School.

While we have not always agreed on issues, he always has responded and kept open our communications, something to be embraced. At the end of the day, we are able to carry on our well-founded relationship.

Finally, Weber represents a good rational balance for the board of commissioners, and he needs to be retained for another term.

Vote for Dennis Weber.

Gary Lindstrom

Longview