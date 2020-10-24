 Skip to main content
Letters: Zahn for 20th District

For many years past, whenever I arrived at the Frank Zahn home, Timothy Zahn has come running out to open the farm gate and carry my baggage.

Now, it's my turn to open a gate for him to help him earn the election to the Washington state Legislature as a representative of the 20th Legislative District.

He hopes to expand community colleges to offer four-year degrees and to increase job opportunities as well.

Voters will do well to recognize his enthusiasm and talents by sending him to Olympia.

Marjorie Cochrane

Ocean Park

