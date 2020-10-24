Letters: Zahn for 20th District

For many years past, whenever I arrived at the Frank Zahn home, Timothy Zahn has come running out to open the farm gate and carry my baggage.
Now, it's my turn to open a gate for him to help him earn the election to the Washington state Legislature as a representative of the 20th Legislative District.
He hopes to expand community colleges to offer four-year degrees and to increase job opportunities as well.
Voters will do well to recognize his enthusiasm and talents by sending him to Olympia.
Marjorie Cochrane
Ocean Park
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!