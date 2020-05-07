Letters: Youth vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Your vote matters. In a world that is so large, you may feel small, but keep in mind that although you are one of many, you are still one whose opinion matters. You are the youth.

If you need proof that your vote as a youth matters, look at the 2012 election. The youth vote swayed the election of President Barack Obama vs. Mitt Romney, with 67% of the youth vote in the president’s favor. That vote was essential for him to beat his opponent in four states in the election. The decisive vote is credited to the youth in 2012.

Just four years later, in the 2016 election, only 19% of the 18- to 29-year-old age group turned in a ballot. That’s just one out of every five youths.

In the United States, our democracy is designed to elect people based on the majority opinion. But how can the majority be rightfully represented if the majority of the youth isn’t voting?

Make your voice heard. Take part in your democracy. Exercise your right. Your vote matters.

Kali Rae

Kelso