Letters: Worthless words

Here’s a thought: Since a large number of county residents in our service-based economy are suffering, direct action to help them at the local level is imperative.

Most of those affected are minimum wage folks. No matter what the feds and our state offers them to help out during this crisis, it won’t be enough.

The answer is that every elected official should donate, at a minimum, 50% of their taxpayer provided salary (preferably 100%) to a fund set up and administered by the county which expressly helps minimum wage and service workers. They can apply to the fund, be screened for meeting the criteria and receive assistance.

And I’ll put my money where my mouth is, and I bet I’m not alone.

Set that fund up and I’ll donate generously. Words are worthless right now. Let’s see if you elected folks really care by your actions.

Jim Hill

Kelso