Letters: Worthless words

Letters: Worthless words

{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a thought: Since a large number of county residents in our service-based economy are suffering, direct action to help them at the local level is imperative.

Most of those affected are minimum wage folks. No matter what the feds and our state offers them to help out during this crisis, it won’t be enough.

The answer is that every elected official should donate, at a minimum, 50% of their taxpayer provided salary (preferably 100%) to a fund set up and administered by the county which expressly helps minimum wage and service workers. They can apply to the fund, be screened for meeting the criteria and receive assistance.

And I’ll put my money where my mouth is, and I bet I’m not alone.

Set that fund up and I’ll donate generously. Words are worthless right now. Let’s see if you elected folks really care by your actions.

Jim Hill

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Appreciated

In his press conferences, Trump has tried to claim responsibility for Gov. Jay Inslee's successful response to this crisis.Then he says he wan…

Letters

Letters: Breaking the law

I see that the Department of Ecology can't afford to do it's own Environmental Impact Statement, so it wants Cowlitz County and Northwest Inno…

Letters

Letters: Wi-Fi for all

Now might be a good time for all cities to get together and provide municipal public Wi-Fi, so all school children can have access to learning…

Letters

Letters: Patriotism or disaster?

The writer claiming true patriotism means bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. ("True patriotism," letters to the editor, March 27) ov…

Letters

Letters: Revolted

The March 29 guest editorial “capitalism to the rescue” was revolting. After 2001 and 2008, “we” are rescuing corporations yet again. The same…

Letters

Letters: We can do it!

Calling all those who can sew — we don't give up without a fight! There is an alarming shortage of face masks for our healthcare providers and…

Letters

Letters: True patriotism

What is true patriotism? Some say it is sacrificing what we want to give to those in need. Others define it as serving our military. To all of…

Letters

Letters: Funny that way

Once upon a time in a distant land there was a middle-aged man of modest wealth who invited a few of his closest friends over for a pleasant dinner.

Letters

Letters: Same or better

This letter is regarding the article from The Philadelphia Inquirer titled “Climate change is worrying kids” which appeared on tdn.com on March 8.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News