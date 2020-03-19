Letters: Workforce team

I extend a heartfelt thank you to all those people who are a part of the Cowlitz County Corrections workforce team.
They recently have cleaned up the roadside garbage along West Side Highway between Lexington and Castle Rock.
I usually travel that area every day and I must say it looks awesome. It's so nice to see them helping to make our part of the world beautiful again.
They all deserve our thanks and respect.
You are so appreciated. Thanks again.
Denny and Bobbi Whalen
Castle Rock