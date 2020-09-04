Letters: Work together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Ella Masters' Aug. 23 letter to the editor, every taxpayer has the responsibility to evaluate congressional actions. I don’t begrudge Jaime Herrera Beutler coverage for her daughter’s medical costs. I’m grateful she wasn’t forced into bankruptcy during an emotionally draining time. Too many others are not as fortunate. One documented 90-day ICU (intensive care unit) bill cost $1.1 million — unaffordable.

Meanwhile, tens of millions of uninsured Americans, many unemployed, worry about healthcare— especially during a pandemic. Herrera Beutler's FEDVIP (Federal Employee Dental and Vision Insurance Program) insurance is 75% subsidized. A typical monthly plan costs $1,417.09. Congressmen pay $354.27 (out of an annual salary of $174,000), while taxpayers pay $1,062.82.

Why did Herrera Beutler vote 80 times (her own admission) to deny healthcare that covers pre-existing conditions? Where is the affordable health insurance plan that covers all Americans, especially those unemployed during a pandemic? This isn’t socialism; it’s Christian principles in practice.

Instead of criticizing me, a registered Independent, for addressing congressional hypocrisy, let’s work together to ensure healthcare for EVERY American.

Judy MacLeod

Kalama