Letters: Work together

I was amazed and discouraged to read that the Cowlitz County commissioners considered not extending the county's COVID-19 emergency declaration. At least common sense prevailed. Arne Mortensen has no background in public health. He should take the advice of people who understand the math better.

COVID-19 cases in the county are rising, yet our sheriff, Brad Thurman, talks about personal responsibility. I support returning to work with restrictions; masks, social distancing, partitions, staggered work schedules. But I know these rules will be poorly enforced around the county, leading to more COVID-19 cases like the outbreak at Foster Farms. And I know that an exponential threat, once it takes hold, is very hard to derail. When in doubt, proceed with caution. We are still learning about this disease, and people in positions of power who pretend we know more than we really know can be dangerous.

Read about the parade held in Philadelphia during the flu pandemic of 1918. The city’s public health director, Wilmer Krusen, who had no health background, went ahead with the parade in spite of pleas from the health experts. Within three days every hospital bed in Philadelphia was full. About 14,000 residents of Philadelphia died, "bodies stacked like cordwood," attributed to the parade spreading the flu.