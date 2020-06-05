Letters: Word choices

Letters: Word choices

{{featured_button_text}}

I am curious why the word 'riot' was chosen for the headline on Wednesday. The word is never used in the article, which discusses whether the massive protests over the police killing of Floyd George in Minneapolis might have furthered the spread of COVID-19. While there was some property damage and looting over the weekend, the protests have actually been mostly orderly. The authors ended up concluding that most in attendance wore masks and many used sanitizer, which made the events far less potentially harmful than many other recent gatherings. Were you trying to editorialize against the protestors? Or was the headline perhaps meant for a different article, and put on this one by mistake?

Richard Beck

Cathlamet

Editor's note: While many of the protests across the country, and the world, over the death of George Floyd have in fact been peaceful, there have also been numerous protests that resulted in violence, destruction and rioting. 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Our apologies

On Wednesday, May 27, I shared a Letter to the Editor written in The Daily News expressing support for Carolyn Long. Unfortunately, this email…

Letters

Letters: Follow the call

As a priest in Cowlitz County (St. Stephen's Episcopal church), I was personally offended by the remarks of Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Tue…

Letters

Letters: Doesn't exist

In reference to the Mike O’Neill's letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 30): Every aspect of his letter is false. Where is this printed d…

Letters

Letters: Failed leadership

President Trump showed that he could take a growing economy and make it better. He also showed how to ruin our economy by not having the right…

Letters

Letters: Speak up, show up

As a white woman, I do not live the daily terror of being black in America. As a mother, I felt the horror of George Floyd’s anguished cry for…

Letters

Letters: Deschues chinook

According to a recent article in the Bend Bullein, more spring chinook are returning to the Deschutes Basin than last year. The article states…

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: Benefits frozen

I have been affected by the Washington unemployment scam. I was unemployed due to downsizing and I was eligible for unemployment. The start da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News