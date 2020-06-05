Letters: Word choices

I am curious why the word 'riot' was chosen for the headline on Wednesday. The word is never used in the article, which discusses whether the massive protests over the police killing of Floyd George in Minneapolis might have furthered the spread of COVID-19. While there was some property damage and looting over the weekend, the protests have actually been mostly orderly. The authors ended up concluding that most in attendance wore masks and many used sanitizer, which made the events far less potentially harmful than many other recent gatherings. Were you trying to editorialize against the protestors? Or was the headline perhaps meant for a different article, and put on this one by mistake?