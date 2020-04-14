Letters: Woodland levy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vote "YES" for the Woodland school levy.

For the years of my grandchildren's high school experience, I have been blessed to live in Woodland and attend a multitude of their activities — everything from jazz concerts to choir programs, football, basketball, track, and community events where the kids were entertaining, along with numerous assemblies and presentations.

Woodland schools are the best I have witnessed in my 70 years of living all over Washington. It just doesn't get any better.

Join me in voting "Yes" for our renewing school levy. We are the most desirable neighborhood in Southwest Washington. Together, we can keep it that way. Great schools make great neighborhoods, and protect our investment in our homes and businesses.

Terry Hall

Woodland