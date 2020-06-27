Letters: With respect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the U.S. population of an estimated 330 million, more than 2 million people got the virus, 118,000 died and more than 873,000 recovered.

The numbers of our loved ones who died are not comforting. This shouldn't be happening, but it did.

We still have much to learn about the virus, but the people with a high and mighty attitude telling us to get over it and wear the mask out of protection and respect for others does now sit well with me. I do not wear a mask and it isn't for lack of respect. For me, no matter how clean the mask, it's dirty; too close to the face.

We've lost many good doctors and nurses from the virus. Yet, they wore masks and protective garments. Explain that.

I understand and respect the people who feel the need to wear masks for protection. We all should be respectful to each other, mask or no mask, whatever helps their comfort zone.

I feel this has gotten more about politics and we need to get our lives back to the norm as much as we can with ease, common sense and respect.

We all know that COVID is real, but are we going to let this fear of the virus bankrupt our country and our lives?

Toni Below

Cathlamet