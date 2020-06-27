Letters: With respect

Letters: With respect

{{featured_button_text}}

With the U.S. population of an estimated 330 million, more than 2 million people got the virus, 118,000 died and more than 873,000 recovered.

The numbers of our loved ones who died are not comforting. This shouldn't be happening, but it did.

We still have much to learn about the virus, but the people with a high and mighty attitude telling us to get over it and wear the mask out of protection and respect for others does now sit well with me. I do not wear a mask and it isn't for lack of respect. For me, no matter how clean the mask, it's dirty; too close to the face.

We've lost many good doctors and nurses from the virus. Yet, they wore masks and protective garments. Explain that.

I understand and respect the people who feel the need to wear masks for protection. We all should be respectful to each other, mask or no mask, whatever helps their comfort zone.

I feel this has gotten more about politics and we need to get our lives back to the norm as much as we can with ease, common sense and respect.

We all know that COVID is real, but are we going to let this fear of the virus bankrupt our country and our lives?

Toni Below

Cathlamet

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Political beef

I've attended 39 Go 4th celebrations in Longview. Each year I look forward to an elephant ear, shaved ice, the fireworks and the parade. I lov…

Letters

Letters: Easy to criticize

Methinks that before people hop on the anti-police bandwagon they ought to ask themselves one question. Would you be a policeman/policewoman? …

Letters

Letters: Incredible benefits

This letter to the editor is in response to Edgar J. "Jerry" Ford's letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 14) where he references the Wey…

Letters

Letters: BLM vs. FBI

It would take 40 years worth of black people killed by police to equal the total number of blacks murdered by other blacks in a single year.

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: War on police

Prejudice, whether racism or general opinion, based on minimal data is wrong. Those protesters in Seattle who want to defund the police are gu…

Letters

Letters: No time for complacency

I just studied raw pandemic data. As of a few days ago, Cowlitz County had 114 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. Both numbers are outstanding. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News