Letters: Wishing you health

Letters: Wishing you health

Well folks, it is interesting and challenging to read about COVID-19 in all the letters to the editor.

I got it. I washed my hands, I wore my mask and I still got it. I did not end up in the hospital. I was in bed for four days. The doctor gave me a lot of pills. I was not feeling good on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Took the test. My doctor called me that Thursday afternoon and told me I had it.

As of this date (Sunday, Nov. 29), I am beginning to feel better. Anybody can get this virus. I will not be going out much in the next couple of months until I get my shot.

I wish you folks health who got this stuff. Everybody is bound to get it.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Stay healthy.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

