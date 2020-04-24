Letters: Wise words

Letters: Wise words

Arthur Ashe (1943-1993) said in a speech: "True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It's not the urge to surpass others at whatever the cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever the cost."

Ashe spoke some years ago about our time — the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke about first responders, medical staffs, teachers, postal workers, grocery provides,fire departments, police and sheriffs, and drivers who move goods around for us.

And remember, Longview has fine food establishments. Some deliver and most have take out. They have pop, wine and beer.

Enjoy and support our local eating places.

Kay Busack

Longview

