Letters: Wilson has shown results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Dean Takko talks about efficiency. His version of efficiency is voting for tax increases at every opportunity, and voting to take away your rights as parents to choose what your child learns.

Takko supports policies that raise costs for people on fixed incomes, and has collected a government paycheck for nearly 40 years.

Let's send Jeff Wilson to Olympia instead. Wilson has a proven track record of lowering taxes and cutting fees as a Port of Longview commissioner, and will fight for your constitutional rights. Wilson will work in Olympia to improve economic opportunities, and make government more transparent.

When you vote in November, remember who's been a career politician and worked to take your money, and who's fought to lower your taxes.

Please join me in voting for Jeff Wilson for state Senator for the 19th Legislative District.

Spencer Boudreau

Longview