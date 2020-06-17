Letters: Wilson for rep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A vote for Dean Takko is a vote to keep in power the radical left-wing Puget Sound Democrats who control our state government.

Their extremist environmental and energy policies discourage economic growth, threaten local industry and worsen poverty. They have forced our schools to adopt misguided policies, taking away local control and making it more difficult for teachers to maintain order.

It’s time we returned some common sense to Olympia. We can do that by replacing Dean Takko with Jeff Wilson. For decades, Wilson has served our community well. He’s been a businessman, providing local jobs. As a port commissioner, he has promoted economic growth, while lowering our local taxes.

In recognition of his excellent record of public service and volunteerism, Wilson has been awarded the Key to the City of Longview and the R.A. Long Historic Preservation Award.

As a state senator, Wilson will look out for the interests of smaller towns and rural areas, bringing more balance to the state Legislature.

Please join me in supporting Jeff Wilson for the Washington state Senate.

Steve Powell

Longview