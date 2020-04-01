Letters: Wi-Fi for all

Now might be a good time for all cities to get together and provide municipal public Wi-Fi, so all school children can have access to learning and not just the families that can afford to pay for it (which they also might soon have to cut service to pay for food and rent).
There are many cities that have it now. Wouldn't it cost less to provide it for all? Get the children back in school one, way or another!
Noel McDonald
Longview
