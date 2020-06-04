Letters: Why the fear?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Blame it on models!

Scientists have been trying for 30-plus years to use models to prove carbon dioxide is killing the earth when in fact it is causing greening.

A modeling team at Imperial College of London was used to justify the stay-at-home orders because the model predicted 2 million U.S. deaths. Why was this jumped on? Was it a fear of China doing a bad deed or maybe the government wanting to rush a vaccine to save us from who knows what? Existing flu vaccines are about 50% effective.

The what is expanding every day. It looks like the virus is 15 to 30% worse than the 2017-2018 flu and is exhibiting similar patterns. Years of life lost per death will be lower because of more elderly deaths.

More retired college disease experts are hinting that stay-at-home orders and their associated job losses were overkill. It looks like Sweden, with targeted restrictions, is avoiding major shutdowns.

Compare this to HR 6666 that would give government the right to bust into your home if you test positive.

The bottom line is government wants control of your life.

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview