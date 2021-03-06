Letters: Why run?

Why do we elect people to local public office? People who are elected make decisions for us, but we elect people to lead, to share their thoughts/visions and to be vocal on issues even if we disagree on the issues.

I can think of a handful of elected people who meet that test: Arne Mortensen, Keenan Harvey, Lisa Alexander, Mike Wallin, Dennis Weber, MaryAlice Wallis, Steve Kallio, Matt Merz, Hillary Strobel and at one point even Rosemary Siipola, though she lost her position by not listening to the voters.

We don’t elect someone to “just” fill a seat. Being an elected official is a responsibility, to reflect the voice of the people. However, your voice is important, too. Stand up when your community is hurting. Fight when needed but importantly, listen. Listen to how your choices, actions or indecisions impact others. You want to run for office? Sure, it’s exciting, receiving the attention/admiration when campaigning, but people expect action and if you can’t lead, should you run at all?