Letters: Who's the sacrifice?

Current 19th Legislative District Rep. Jim Walsh recently expressed his affinity for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in her state. On his Facebook page, he amplified a post she made proudly declaring how, “South Dakota students have been learning in the classroom this entire school year.”

It is no secret Walsh has diametrically opposed every mitigation tool Gov. Jay Inslee has utilized to combat this terrible pandemic, especially those related to school and business closures. So, it is certainly characteristic of Walsh to laud Gov. Noem’s decisions and insinuate hers was a superior approach.

As of March 11, South Dakota’s population is 884,659 and 1,905 have died from COVID-19. Washington’s population is 7,615,000 and 5,159 have died. A simple proportion shows Washington would need 11,238 more deaths to match South Dakota. If those deaths were evenly distributed across the state, Cowlitz County (population 110,593) would add 163 more deaths to its current total of 69. Perhaps Rep. Walsh can identify who might have been sacrificed to emulate South Dakota?

Thomas Samuels

Longview

