Letters: Who's paying?

This letter to the editor is to refute the letter from Greg Lapic (The Daily News, April 21) which states that the “president” is spending his own money to get the supplemental checks out to people.

The “president” is not spending his own money, it is coming from government taxes. The only thing he insisted on was that his name be on the checks. This has never been done before and is just a political ploy since he cannot hold his rallies.