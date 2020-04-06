Letters: Who's in charge?

Why are states competing with each other and the federal government to buy ventilators and personal protective equipment? Why do some states have more equipment than they need right now and other states can't get enough? Why are nurses and doctors dying because they don't have the equipment they need? Why did the federal government wait two months before deciding to do something to increase the supply?
Who is in charge of this mess?
Bill Tuss
Longview
