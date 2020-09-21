 Skip to main content
Letters: Who I want

I am voting for Carolyn Long to represent Southwest Washington in the United States Congress.

I want a representative who will work for affordable health care for all people in our area and has a pandemic recovery plan.

Also, I want a representative who is comfortable and not intimidated when meeting with constituents in a public forum, and who is willing and able to answer tough questions.

Lastly, I want a representative who cares enough to visit our area and actually is visible to the people.

Carolyn Long does all of these things and that is why I am voting for her in November.

Allison Hutchinson

Longview

