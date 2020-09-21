Letters: Who I want

I am voting for Carolyn Long to represent Southwest Washington in the United States Congress.
I want a representative who will work for affordable health care for all people in our area and has a pandemic recovery plan.
Also, I want a representative who is comfortable and not intimidated when meeting with constituents in a public forum, and who is willing and able to answer tough questions.
Lastly, I want a representative who cares enough to visit our area and actually is visible to the people.
Carolyn Long does all of these things and that is why I am voting for her in November.
Allison Hutchinson
Longview
