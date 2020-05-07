Letters: Who decides?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People in some states call the virus lock down "imprisonment." The truth is that it is a life saver.

All of us want to get back to normal, but who should decide when? Not people who are just tired of it. Not the county commissioners. Not special interests. Not politicians.

The people who know the virus has been brought down to the right level are the medical authorities. Until that happens, we can be sure that more patience is a lot better than more people dying.

Also, "the life we save my be our own."

Jim Likowski

Longview