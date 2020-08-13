Letters: White fragility

Richard McCaine recently wrote a letter to the editor (Aug. 9) about racial education workshops held in Seattle, and McCain derided those workshops as “...fostering self-hatred...” in white attendees, “...an inevitable byproduct (which) ignites and feeds animosity toward the catalyst (Black, indigenous, and people of color)...”

He would be well-advised to read Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility,” which addresses many of the concepts he apparently struggled with. We whites must work to dismantle systemic racism for whites who are the ones who built it. With the help of teachers such as DiAngelo, Jen Moore, Ibram Kendi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we can learn to be anti-racist, and no longer complicit in maintaining systemic racism. It’s time.