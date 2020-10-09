 Skip to main content
Letters: Where's the money?

There have been letters to the editor praising Carolyn Long. How many of them are "phony" letters?

Last time she ran, she was asked why she was taking money from special interest groups in Seattle. She responded, "I'll take money from anybody." Real nice political no answer, but if she did take their money, we all know they would have her in "their" pockets.

I would like to see Carolyn Long talk to a reporter from The Daily News and show where her campaign money is coming from. I would like to hear her on the radio saying where the money is coming from and see ads showing the same in The Daily News and on television.

I have heard she is again taking money from special interest groups, not only from Seattle, but from eastern states.

So, Carolyn Long, prove to me and others you are not doing that.

Rev. David Fossati

Longview

